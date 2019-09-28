Mixing work and pleasure! Ally Brooke is dating her manager Will Bracey, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

A source tells Us that the former Fifth Harmony singer, 26, and Bracey have been dating for a while.

Bracey was the tour manager for the powerhouse girl group, which formed in 2012 on The X Factor. The group went on hiatus in 2018 for the members to pursue solo projects. He is now the co-manager of Brooke’s solo career along with Britney Spears‘ manager, Larry Rudolph.

The “Low Key” singer is currently competing on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars where she offers plenty of callbacks to her time with the girl group.

During week two of the competition, she became emotional while rehearsing to perform the Viennese waltz with her partner, Sasha Farber. Brooke said she recalled being bullied as the worst dancer in Fifth Harmony. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised Brooke’s performance and her courage to share her story.

“That felt honestly liberating for me,” she tearfully told host Erin Andrews after her dance on the September 23 episode. “I just want to say up here while I have the opportunity, if anyone ever feels like they’re scared to do something because they got made fun of or bullied, I want you to know that you can do it, and I hope that I can be an inspiration and voice for you guys.”

Bracey supported her by reposting a tweet about her vulnerable moment. “Go @AllyBrooke I see that confidence growing every day!” he tweeted on September 24.

She also danced the cha-cha to Fifth Harmony’s 2016 hit single “Work From Home” on the premiere episode of DWTS on September 16. The performance earned her low scores from the judges, but she advanced to the next round.

Brooke’s fellow Fifth Harmony member Normani also competed on the ABC reality dancing competition in 2017 and placed third.

With reporting by Brody Brown

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!