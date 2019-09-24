Someone has to go! Dancing With the Stars week two kicked off on Monday, September 23, with hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews — and a new twist. This season, the fans’ live votes (online and via text!) will be combined with the judges’ scores. At the end of each night, two pairs will be revealed as the bottom two. Then, judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tunoli and Carrie Ann Inaba get to save the team they want to see continue!

Week two was filled with many inspirational moments. Ally Brooke opened up about being bullied. “I’m really proud of my week once dance but my scores weren’t positive,” she said during her interview. “This isn’t the first time I’ve been judged for my dancing. In the past, while I was in Fifth Harmony, people were really mean to me. Online, they would say, ‘She’s the worst dancer dancer of the group.’ They would create videos and laugh at them.”

However, she chose to use the haters as her drive. At the end of her number, Carrie Ann came out to give her a hug. “I love when it’s transformative. Dance can change people’s life,” the judge said. “You are a dancer. To the haters, boo ya!”

Confidence seemed to be a big theme during week two. American Idol alum Lauren Alaina revealed that in the last year, she’s been working on becoming more comfortable in her own skin. Partner Gleb Savchenko helped her feel that by incorporating a move where he ripped her skirt off mid-dance. She also revealed that every day in the studio, she brings a photo of her 10-year-old self. “It reminds me of a time when I didn’t care what anybody thought of me,” she said in her interview. She then told Gleb, “That’s the most confident person I know!”

Another celeb trying to focus on the positive was Lamar Odom. When Peta Murgatroyd pointed out that she had to remind Lamar of his moves repeatedly, he opened up to her about his near-death experience; he suffered from 12 strokes and six heart attacks while at a Las Vegas brothel in 2015. Peta reassured him that that was in the past and they could move ahead.

At the end of the episode, the bottom two were revealed as Cheryl Burke and Ray Lewis and Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong. Carrie Ann saved Mary/Brandon, Bruno saved Ray/Cheryl and Len made the final choice. He saved Ray, sending home Mary.

For all the scores and a breakdown for each dance, scroll through the gallery below.