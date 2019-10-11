Disney night is definitely a favorite when it comes to Dancing With the Stars — among both fans and the cast! Ahead of the Monday, October 14, episode, the pros and celebs headed to Disneyland in California for a day of fun.

Last week, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold, Karamo and Jenna Johnson and Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy all visited the happiest place on Earth to get into the spirit ahead of Disney Week. Taking in rides, dancing in front of Cinderella Castle and of course, wearing Mickey ears, the group couldn’t help but pose for the perfect photos.

Bersten and Brown, 25, teased their day at Disney earlier this month by sharing Instagram videos of their experience. They rode the Millennium Falcon and she sported rose gold Minnie Mouse ears. They also stayed close while riding the scary Guardians of the Galaxy attraction.

However, despite appearing cozy, the two are nothing more than dance partners, the former beauty queen insists. “We are dance partners, and we have the best time together, and we have a friendship that is great,” she told Us Weekly in September. “I think I’m done with roses, so mirrorball [trophy] is what we have our eye on.”

Meanwhile, James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater, Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko and Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson headed to Disney on Thursday, October 10, where Us Weekly got the exclusive scoop about how they were getting into the spirit.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 42, will perform a Pasodoble for Disney night and knows his five children can’t wait to watch. In fact, he brought them along to the park where they spent the day with producer Kimberly Van Der Beek, the actor’s wife who is pregnant with their sixth child.

“The good thing about kids is they’re so playful and so in the moment. I try to tap into their spirit and their playfulness as much as possible,” he said about his family inspiring him, adding that the children often help his pregnant wife. “They’re really a tight-knit little crew. They’re a great little tribe.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, share children Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3, and Gwendolyn, 15 months. They revealed they were expecting again during the Monday, October 7, episode of the show.

Scroll through the gallery of Us Weekly‘s exclusive shots from the cast’s time at Disneyland.