His first one-on-one? Hannah Brown and her Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, looked like two peas in a pod during a day at Disneyland.

The dance pro, 25, documented the outing on his Instagram Story on Friday, October 4. “It’s early, but we’re doing something fun today,” he hinted in a 4:35 a.m. video.

Bersten later met up with Brown, 25, at the theme park, where she placed her arm around his shoulder. The two even teased each other about their driving skills after riding the Millennium Falcon.

The pair sported Disneyland’s iconic ears: rose gold Minnie Mouse ones for her and the classic Mickey Mouse Club hat for him.

Brown held on to Bersten’s arm as they prepared to ride the Guardians of the Galaxy attraction.

Earlier this week, the former Bachelorette insisted that she and the So You Think You Can Dance alum are not in a relationship. “We are dance partners, and we have the best time together, and we have a friendship that is great,” she told Us Weekly and other reporters on Monday, September 30. “I think I’m done with roses, so mirrorball [trophy] is what we have our eye on.”

Brown emphasized ahead of the season 28 Dancing With the Stars premiere that dating was not on her to-do list. “I’m not focused on my love life,” she revealed exclusively to Us. “I think you never know when you’re going to meet somebody and where that’s going to be. But for me, that’s just not my main priority [now].”

The former Miss Alabama USA got engaged to Jed Wyatt during season 15 of The Bachelorette, but she broke things off ahead of the July finale. Meanwhile, Us confirmed on Thursday, October 3, that her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, split from Gigi Hadid after two months of dating.

Brown’s friend Demi Burnett warned her against dating Bersten after multiple public heartbreaks. “I told her, ‘Don’t s–t where you eat.’ You know?” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 24, admitted during a September episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “He’s the best. I could talk to him all night. I don’t know if there’s any chemistry. I don’t want anyone putting all that pressure on her. I feel like everyone is like, ‘Ooh, they’re gonna fall for each other?’ Who knows!”

