



Is romance brewing between Hannah Brown and her Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten? Not if her BFF has anything to say about it. During the Thursday, September 26, episode of Nick Viall‘s podcast, “Viall Files,” Demi Burnett opened up about Brown, 25, joining the reality competition series.

“I know that she’s nervous but she’s so excited. Whenever shes out there, she’s having so much fun, which helps her nerves,” Burnett, who met Brown during Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor, said. “I think her partner is really good for her.”

With that, the former Bachelor, 38, asked whether she thought Bersten, 25, and Brown had any physical chemistry.

“I don’t know! I told her, ‘Don’t s–t where you eat.’ You know?” the 24-year-old reality star shared. “He’s the best. I could talk to him all night. I don’t know if there’s any chemistry. I don’t want anyone putting all that pressure on her. I feel like everyone is like, ‘Ooh, they’re gonna fall for each other?’ Who knows!”

Viall then revealed that when he found out the former Bachelorette was competing on Dancing With the Stars, he knew there would be talk of the pair becoming romantically involved.

“When she got cast, I was like, she’s definitely gonna be with Alan, because he’s, like, currently the hot, single professional and come on, Hannah is clearly single,” he said, adding that he’s sure ABC was hoping there “would be some connection” between the teammates.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum agreed. “That would be a dream. It would look so amazing for ABC,” she said. “On The Bachelorette, we accidentally gave her a really crappy fiancé so let’s give her a hot and single dance partner on Dancing With the Stars!”

Brown and Bersten, a.k.a. #teamalanbamahannah, topped the leaderboard during the Monday, September 23, episode, earning the first 8s of the season. However, it hasn’t been easy for the former Bachelor star, admitting to Us earlier this month that she’d already shed some tears during rehearsals.

“I don’t even think it’s the physical part for me. I think it’s just emotionally I know that I can be my toughest critic and then, I don’t have to have my partner tell me when I don’t do stuff right. I know immediately,” she shared exclusively with Us. “It’s frustrating when you know you can do it better and then when you don’t, and I think for me this journey is really gonna be just really overcoming those insecurities that I still have. I’m so proud of myself in the progress I’ve made. But this is definitely a way to really test that for me and to see where I still have room to grow.”

The former pageant queen also told Us when the cast announcement was revealed that she had “blocked romance out” of her life.

“I’m focusing on Hannah and working on continuing to get stronger and I’m excited for Dancing With the Stars to continue telling my story in a different way, and that doesn’t mean looking to find a partner,” she shared. “There’s more to Hannah than that.”

Brown got engaged to Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette finale but broke up with him after finding out he had a girlfriend back home.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!