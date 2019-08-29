



For Hannah Brown, the pain of Dancing With the Stars is nothing compared to meeting 30 suitors on The Bachelorette.

The reality star, 24, who is one of 11 celebrity contestants on DWTS season 28, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 28, to complain about her foot injuries from dance practice before realizing she experienced a similar agony on the first episode of The Bachelorette season 15.

“No pain, no gain. Also, I know. Ewww,” she captioned a video of two scabs on her heels.

She followed the video with a second clip of her resting her feet in a foot spa massager. “This is the first time I’ve ever actually soaked my feet. That’s saying something,” she said in the video, which she captioned, “And it’s only day 2.”

The Miss Alabama USA 2018 ended her story by posting a photo from night one of The Bachelorette, when she also had to soak her feet because of pain.

“Jk. There was the one other time when my feet went numb meeting 30 guys outside of this mansion one night,” she wrote over a picture of her feet in a massager.

Earlier this month, Brown told Us Weekly about how she’s put love on pause as she concentrates on winning the mirrorball trophy.

“Not talking about relationships, I’m talking about my dance skills,” she said. “I don’t think I can … nope, not there right now. I have blocked [romance] out right now.”

The Bachelor alum continued, “I’m focusing on Hannah and working on continuing to get stronger, and I’m excited for Dancing With the Stars to continue telling my story in a different way, and that doesn’t mean looking to find a partner. There’s more to Hannah than that.”

On the finale of her Bachelorette season, Brown confirmed that she had broken off her engagement to winner Jed Wyatt after news broke that the country singer had a girlfriend before going on her season.

In her After the Final Rose interview with runner-up Tyler Cameron, Brown asked the Florida native, 26 out for drinks. Three days later, Cameron slept over at Brown’s home in Los Angeles. The contractor has since been dating Gigi Hadid, who he was first seen with at Brooklyn’s Dumbo House two days after his sleepover with Brown. The models made their relationship official at a 2019 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

In an interview on The Ringer’s “Bachelor Party” podcast earlier this month, Cameron confirmed that he and Brown have been in touch a “little bit” since their date.

“She reached out to me when my dad was sick. That was super sweet of her. She’s a great person,” he said, noting that “there’s no hard feelings” between the pair.

The underwear model also expressed his excitement to watch his ex on DWTS.

“She’s super sweet, and I hope nothing but the best for her,” he said. “She’s going to crush Dancing With the Stars. She better go win that mirrorball.”

Dancing With the Stars season 28 premieres on ABC Monday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!