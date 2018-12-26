No final rose to see here! Bachelor Nation has seen its fair share of highs and lows, but nothing compares to the bitter breakups. Contestants have cried, cursed and the likes when their quests for love haven’t gone quite as planned.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. sent Us into a frenzy in 2017 when he dumped his Bachelor season’s winner, Becca Kufrin, on air to pursue a romance with runner-up — and current fiancée — Lauren Burnham.

Meanwhile, Tia Booth got her heart broken in Mexico by future Bachelor Colton Underwood after a whirlwind flirtation.

Watch the full video above to relive the most brutal breakups in Bachelor Nation!

