Tyler Cameron’s relationship with Gigi Hadid may be heating up, but the former Bachelorette contestant still has nothing but nice things to say about his ex Hannah Brown.

Cameron, 26, last saw Brown, 24, when he spent the night at her apartment in Los Angeles on August 2. While the model jetted off to New York City days later, he told Juliet Litman on the “Bachelor Party” podcast that the twosome have been in touch “a little bit.”

“She reached out to me when my dad was sick. That was super sweet of her. She’s a great person,” Cameron explained on the Wednesday, August 28, episode, noting that “there’s no hard feelings” between the pair. “She’s super sweet and I hope nothing but the best for her. She’s going to crush Dancing With the Stars. She better go win that Mirrorball.”

ABC confirmed on August 21 that Brown is set to compete on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. The former pageant queen, for her part, claimed on August 19 that she hadn’t spoken to Cameron since their overnight date, which Us Weekly exclusively reported at the time.

“I think he’s been so busy. I’ve been so busy. I’m focusing on what’s next for me and trying to get my bearings around this new city that I’m living in,” she told Extra at the time. “I wish him well. And I know that he does the same for me.”

Two days later, Brown told Us that she isn’t looking for love at the moment: “I’m focusing on Hannah and working on continuing to get stronger and I’m excited for Dancing With the Stars to continue telling my story in a different way, and that doesn’t mean looking to find a partner. There’s more to Hannah than that.”

Cameron, meanwhile, has been spotted with Hadid, 24, all over NYC.

When asked about their relationship by Litman on Wednesday, however, Cameron declined to comment: “I’m not talking about that.”

Days earlier, Hadid and Cameron, who followed each other on Instagram last month, attended an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty together on Monday, August 26. While the supermodel walked the red carpet at the show with sister Bella Hadid, she was spotted with the reality TV personality at Republic Records bash at The Fleur Room at the Moxy Chelsea hotel.

“Gigi brought him over to Taylor Swift’s section and they chatted,” an insider told Us about the pair. “Tyler and Gigi were dancing all night. He had his arms wrapped around her and was kissing the back of her neck. They were inseparable.”

The insider added that Cameron “really seemed to fit in with her friend group.”

