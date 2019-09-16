



Letting it out! Hannah Brown opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the emotional toll of being a Dancing With the Stars contestant.

“I have [cried],” the former Bachelorette, 24, admitted on September 6. “I don’t even think it’s the physical part for me. I think it’s just emotionally I know that I can be my toughest critic and then, I don’t have to have my partner tell me when I don’t do stuff right. I know immediately.”

Brown noted that the process, while trying, will only advance her growth. “It’s frustrating when you know you can do it better and then when you don’t, and I think for me this journey is really gonna be just really overcoming those insecurities that I still have,” she explained. “I’m so proud of myself in the progress I’ve made. But this is definitely a way to really test that for me and to see where I still have room to grow.”

She added: “I’ve definitely had some moments where I realize that there’s still some things that I need to work on in myself and that makes this even more worthwhile for me.”

Brown’s Dancing With the Stars stint comes nearly two months after she reunited with ex-fiancé Jed Wyatt on the Bachelorette finale. The two broke up after his former girlfriend Haley Stevens claimed he only went on the show to advance his career.

Wyatt, 25, revealed exclusively to Us earlier this month that he does not intend to follow the Bachelor alum’s journey on the dance competition series. “To be honest, I never watch that show anyway. I don’t really watch TV,” he said on September 7. “I never really watch much TV — just Animal Planet, I love Animal Planet.”

Brown told Us in August that she “blocked [romance] out” ahead of her return to reality TV. “I’m focusing on Hannah and working on continuing to get stronger and I’m excited for Dancing With the Stars to continue telling my story in a different way, and that doesn’t mean looking to find a partner,” she insisted. “There’s more to Hannah than that.”

Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Monday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

