Hannah Brown Posts Candid Note About Why She’s Not Happy





Hannah Brown may not be happy after ending her engagement to Jed Wyatt and being ditched by Tyler Cameron, but she’s trying to look on the bright side.

The former Bachelorette, 24, took to her Instagram Story on Monday, August 26, to post a candid note about how she’s often not happy and why that’s OK.

“I want to share today’s devotion with you guys,” she wrote. “A lot of people ask me, ‘are you happy?’ these days. And to be honest I hate that question, because I’m not some of the time.”

She continued, “Nothing about some of the circumstances I went through recently made me happy. I have moments of happy, but happiness is fleeting.”

However, the ABC star isn’t letting what happened to her get her down.

“I choose joy. And joy is so much better,” she wrote. “It infiltrates the soul. It’s healing. Joy is the goodness of God cleaning my heart.”

The Miss Alabama USA 2018 ended her post, “Regardless of circumstances, I pray that today we all choose a little joy.”

On the season 15 finale of The Bachelorette, Brown confirmed that she had ended her engagement to winner Wyatt after news broke that he had a girlfriend before he went on her season. On the “After the Final Rose” special, Brown asked runner-up Cameron out on a date. “I thought maybe we could go for a drink and just hang out,” she said on July 30.

Three days later, the Florida native slept over at the Alabama beauty’s home in Los Angeles. But the romance was short-lived. On August 4, two days after his sleepover with Brown, the underwear model was spotted on a date with Gigi Hadid at Brooklyn’s Dumbo House. Since their initial hangout, Cameron and the supermodel have been photographed together on several occasions. Most recently, the two went to dinner with Serena Williams at New York’s La Esquina on August 20.

The former pageant queen told Extra on August 19 that she hasn’t spoken to Cameron since their post-Bachelorette date.

“I think he’s been so busy. I’ve been so busy. I’m focusing on what’s next for me and trying to get my bearings around this new city that I’m living in,” she said. “I wish him well. And I know that he does the same for me.”

On August 19, the Bachelor alum responded to a fan who accused her of “pretending” to be happy for Instagram.

“I’m not pretending for instagram,” Brown responded. “That doesn’t help me or others. I didn’t even say I was necessarily happy — I have happy moments and find joy in those.”

