



“To be honest, I never watch that show anyway. I don’t really watch TV,” Wyatt, 25, told Us Weekly exclusively at iHeartRadio’s SoCal Country at the Brewery event on Saturday, September 7. “I never really watch much TV — just Animal Planet, I love Animal Planet.”

As for Tyler Cameron and Brown’s post-show relationship — Brown asked him out after ending her relationship with Wyatt — the Nashville native “didn’t pay much attention to that,” he told Us, before adding that he found out about Cameron’s dates with Gigi Hadid on social media.

“I’m happy for him, I don’t know. It does’t phase me. If he’s happy, I’m happy. I don’t really know Gigi,” he said. “She’s probably cool, though. If she’s with Tyler, she’s probably cool.”

As for his own romantic life, the Bachelorette alum doesn’t have much time at the moment.

“I’m not necessarily looking. I’m just praying that things fall into place as they should. I’m just trying to focus on myself,” the songwriter said. “I’ve been really working hard with one of my friends. I haven’t said much about it, but we’re working on a non-profit charity. That’s been, honestly, more than music lately. We’ve been trying to get the pieces together for that and get it going. I can’t really think about a relationship right now.”

So, don’t expect him to show up on Bachelor in Paradise next summer.

“My answer at this given moment is no,” Wyatt told Us. “It would be something I would have to seriously pray about. Right now I would say no.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!