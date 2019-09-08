



Finally feeling himself again. The Bachelorette’s Jed Wyatt is bouncing back after his split from Hannah Brown.

The country crooner opened up to Us Weekly at iHeart Radio’s SoCal Country at the Brewery event on Saturday, September 7, and revealed that not even music could help him heal from the headline-making drama for weeks post-show.

“With how crazy everything was, it was honestly kind of hard for me,” he said about getting back to work. “My head was just so out of everything. The only thing that I really felt like doing was like being alone or journaling or going fishing … for some reason I couldn’t get the pen to paper to write or be creative like that. It was just such a low spot. I’d sit down and try to write, try to play and my head wasn’t in it.”

Now that things are starting to calm down a bit, Wyatt, 25, tells Us he feels “a lot better” and like he’s “coming out of the clouds with everything.”

He added: “And I’ve been looking so forward to this. It’s nice to finally get out of my place and do this and be around other people doing it and have that kind of motivated feeling again.”

Though things didn’t pan out in Wyatt’s favor with Brown, 24, the singer doesn’t feel like he was misunderstood for being open about the show being a stepping stone for his music career.

“I think it got taken out of context a little bit,” he explained. “I feel like I was upfront and honest with it, with her, in the beginning, about the whole music thing.”

Wyatt came under fire after news broke that he had a girlfriend back at home when he left to film the hit ABC reality TV show. Though the former pageant queen accepted a proposal from Wyatt on the season finale of the show, Brown ultimately ended things with him after finding out about the whole debacle.

Earlier this month, Wyatt shared a message of thanks for those who have shown support for him following the show. “Thankful for all the people who have been kind recently,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “You don’t go unnoticed. I love you guys.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

