



Woof! During the Monday, July 29, episode of The Bachelorette, front-runner Jed Wyatt told Hannah Brown’s dad that his “first real breakthrough” as a singer-songwriter was a dog food jingle. Naturally, viewers put on their detective caps and tracked down the commercial within a matter of minutes.

Better Bowl, a Michigan-based company that makes natural, GMO-free meals for dogs, shared the ad featuring Jed’s jingle on its Facebook page on June 20. It has since amassed more than 15,000 views.

“You get home, you know who’s been waiting, wagging by the door,” Jed, 25, sings. “Rain or shine, the kind of love like nothing you’ve seen before / Your dog really does deserve the best / Go pick them up some Better Bowl.”

During Monday’s episode, which was the first part of a two-night finale event, Hannah’s parents raised concerns about her relationship with Jed. They worried that his career as an aspiring musician may not be enough to financially support the former Miss Alabama USA, 24.

“At this point, my most major accomplishment is that I’ve signed a deal with a dog food company,” Jed told his potential father-in-law. “I’ve already written their jingle, and that’s been, like, my first real breakthrough.”

When Hannah’s dad, Robert, pulled her aside after speaking with Jed, he said, “He’s very proud of the dog food jingle that he did, and that’s what he said he was proud about.”

“I don’t want you to settle for anything,” Robert cautioned. “I want you to make sure that you make the right choice.”

By the end of the episode, Hannah admitted that she felt “a little confused” because she is “loved deeply by both” Jed and Tyler Cameron, who has been the fan favorite for much of season 15.

Jed confessed to Hannah on the June 3 episode that he initially viewed the ABC reality dating series as a “huge platform” for his career and “came in with that mindset,” but he ultimately fell for her. His ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens later claimed to Us Weekly that they were still in a relationship when he left to film the show.

In the wake of the controversy, Jed wrote on Instagram on July 8 that his family has received “threatening letters and phone calls.” He went on to beg fans to “remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people.”

The Bachelorette finale airs on ABC Tuesday, July 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

