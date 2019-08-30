



Y’all remember that one time Hannah Brown was the queen of subtle shade? The former Bachelorette joked about the end of her engagement to Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron’s relationship with Gigi Hadid in a hilarious new video.

“Y’all remember that one time I was engaged?” the 24-year-old said during Cosmopolitan magazine’s Expensive Taste Test video before taking a swig of champagne on Thursday, August 29. “Do you remember that one time I got unengaged?”

Hannah called things off with Jed, who proposed during the season 15 finale of The Bachelorette, after she learned he wasn’t honest about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens.

“It’s so messed up. It’s just sad. But I appreciate your apology,” Hannah told the aspiring country singer during the live reunion on July 30. “What you did was not right and not good, but I did fall in love with you. … I just hope that from this you will be honest and learn and grow into the man that I do believe that you can be for whoever in your future.”

The former pageant queen then asked Tyler, the runner-up, to “go for a drink and just hang out.”

Two days later, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Hannah and the general contractor had drinks — and he spent the night at her home. The overnight date would be the last time Hannah and Tyler saw each other, however, as he subsequently jetted off to New York City to spend time with Hadid.

“Do you remember that one time I then asked another person out on a date on national television after I got unengaged and then — just read the tabloids,” Hannah quipped to Cosmo on Thursday.

Tyler was first spotted with the supermodel in Brooklyn on August 4. After stepping out together all over the city, the twosome attended Republic Records VMAs afterparty at The Fleur Room at the Moxy Chelsea hotel on Sunday, August 26.

“Tyler and Gigi were dancing all night. He had his arms wrapped around her and was kissing the back of her neck,” an insider told Us. “They were inseparable.”

Hannah, meanwhile, has shifted her attention to winning the mirror ball trophy on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars.

“I’m focusing on Hannah and working on continuing to get stronger and I’m excited for Dancing With the Stars to continue telling my story in a different way, and that doesn’t mean looking to find a partner,” she told Us on August 21. “There’s more to Hannah than that.”

