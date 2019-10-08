



James Van Der Beek and his pregnant wife,, have their hands full with five children at home — and another one on the way!

“The nice thing with this many [kids] is that you see your parenting mistakes in real time,” the Dancing With the Stars contestant, 42, told Us Weekly and other reporters on Monday, October 7, at week four of the ABC show. “Anything you do to them, they immediately do to each other. You realize, ‘Oh wait, we’ve got to really dial in this conflict/resolution thing. [It’s about] just setting the right example.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum and the producer, 37, wed in 2010 and share Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3, and Gwendolyn, 15 months. The couple announced that Kimberly is pregnant again during Monday’s show.

James followed the reveal up with an Instagram post, reading, “Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family. We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result — something I NEVER thought we’d ever do but @vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment.”

The actor gave advice for families dealing with pregnancy loss, telling Us, “You can’t reason your way out of it and you can’t talk your way out of it. You just have to let yourself go through it and go through the journey and be there for each other. … You can’t judge the pain, you can’t judge the process. … Don’t be afraid to talk about it.”

James and Kimberly chose not to hide the tragedies from their children. “Our approach is to be as honest as possible and [not] try to sugarcoat anything and they get it,” the Connecticut native explained. “They get the light and the dark. You tend to think, ‘Oh, they’re too young to understand.’ But they do.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

