



The more, the merrier! Kimberly Van Der Beek is pregnant with her and James Van Der Beek’s sixth child.

The actor, 42, revealed the news during the Monday, October 7, episode of Dancing With the Stars, showing a clip of their first ultrasound, in which they attended with their children. “Hearing the heartbeat was something we never take for granted,” he said on the show, explaining that they had three miscarriages in the past.

The Pose star took to Instagram to go more into detail.

“Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family. We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result – something I NEVER thought we’d ever do,” he wrote in the caption, before revealing that he and the producer, 37, had wanted to share this with the world. “@Vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment. Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement – nobody failed to “carry”, these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve. We decided to put ourselves out there – not knowing what we’d find – in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most. Happily, for us – this time- we walked out with tears of joy. #AndThenIDancedAQuickStep.”

Last week, he told Us Weekly exclusively that he and the producer, 37, were open to adding another baby to their brood.

“We have not closed up shop,” the Dawson’s Creek alum, who shares Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3, and Gwendolyn, 15 months, with Kimberly, told Us on September 30. “There are ways to permanently lock the door, I’ve been told.”

James hinted at his family plans on Monday, October 7, when he posted DWTS footage on Instagram. “I dedicated this one to my wife, @vanderkimberly and got so lost in the expression of it that at one point I had no idea what step was next. But you’d never know it because @theemmaslater is a psychic rock star,” he captioned the video. “Love this choreography. Love this song. Love my wife. Loved this dance. Love what I get to do on this show every week. All that joy (and then some [love]) channeled into a totally different dance and vibe tonight. Plus an announcement.”

Earlier that week, his wife detailed an upcoming technology break. “Dear friends, I am not going to make any plans with anybody, attend any events or spread myself thinner until the new year. If you’ve been to my house in the last year and we talk weekly, this is not for you. It’s time to go deeper, not wider. I’m not going to be very responsive to DM’s, email requests and the like. My phone will have ample time away from my body, family, baking, celebrating and growing deeper roots are my priority for the next several months. Do what your heart desires.”

She and the actor tied the knot in 2010 in Tel Aviv, Israel, where they met. James was previously married to actress Heather McComb from 2003 to 2010.