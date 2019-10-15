



Check out these proud parents! Dawson’s Creek alums Mary-Margaret Humes and John Wesley Shipp headed to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom on Monday, October 14, to support contestant James Van Der Beek, who played their characters’ son, Dawson Leery, on the WB show.

“And we are off to cheer on our favorite ‘son’ @vanderjames #dancingwiththestars and his beautiful partner @theemmaslater,” Humes, 65, captioned a photo of herself and Shipp, 64, at CBS Television City on Monday. “They are going to slay their Paso Doble tonight!!!”

She also had a message for devotees of the seminal teen drama: “Hey #dawsoncreek fans etc. please don’t forget to vote by texting the word James to 21523 ten times between 8:00 and 9:45 EST… don’t worry I’ll remind you throughout the evening!!!! ❤️ #teamvanderslate.”

Humes played Gail Leery in all six seasons of Dawson’s Creek. More recently, the former Miss Florida USA has appeared in episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and Criminal Minds. Shipp, meanwhile, starred as Mitch Leery in the first four seasons of the show. Lately, he has recurred in multiple roles on The Flash and cameoed on Supergirl and Arrow.

Dawson’s Creek also starred Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams — the last of whom, funnily enough, recently revealed she had no idea her former costar was waltzing his way through DWTS.

Van Der Beek, 42, previously reunited with his TV mom in December when she brought cookies for his kids to his house. (The actor recently revealed on Dancing With the Stars that he and his wife, Kimberly, are expecting their sixth child.)

But 90s nostalgia only goes so far: Van Der Beek previously told Us Weekly that he probably wouldn’t dance to the show’s theme song, Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Wanna Wait,” during the ballroom competition. “Can you dance to that song? If you danced to that song … show me how you do it,” he said. “I don’t think so. You can’t dance to that song.”

Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night airs on ABC Monday, October 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

