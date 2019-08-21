



“I’m gonna let the experts pick the songs and all that,” the actor, 42, told Us Weekly exclusively at the press line at Planet Hollywood in New York City on Wednesday, August 21. When asked if Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Wanna Wait” was on his list, he had quite the response.

“Can you dance to that song? If you danced to that song … show me how you do it,” he said. “I don’t think so. You can’t dance to that song.”

Van Der Beek starred on the WB drama from 1998 to 2003, with Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams. The group reunited in March 2018 for an Entertainment Weekly photo shoot to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series

Since the beloved show, Van Der Beek continuously booked gigs, including Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, CSI: Cyber, What Would Diplo Do? and Pose. In fact, while playing an exaggerated version of himself in Don’t Trust the B, he actually appeared on Dancing With the Stars and made a flub during the live show.

Karamo Brown, Sean Spicer, Ally Brooke and Hannah Brown have also been cast on the next season of the dancing series.

Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Monday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!