Dawson’s Creek fans finally got a cast reunion when Entertainment Weekly gathered some members of the original season — including Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, James Van Der Beek and Michelle Williams — for a 20th anniversary shoot. However, Dawson’s parents, played by Mary-Margaret Humes and John Wesley Shipp, were not invited.

“OK, so let me get this off my chest as the initial hurt has subsided just a bit,” Humes, 63, wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, March 29. “I send an enormous amount of love and shout outs to the thousands of followers messages and love that both @johnwesleyshippjr and I have read about being left out of @entertainmentweekly ‘s #dawsonscreek ‘reunion’ photos.”

She continued: “This was their choice … not ours … it was done behind our backs and we both were literally blindsided by it when we woke up yesterday in NYC and LA. We both did a short telephone interview after the fact, but were never told about the reunion. For months, I have been posting #behindthescenes photos to share my experiences of six years on this show. We were a #family & I know how much the photos mean to you from all the love you send me in comments … Yes, I do read them.”

She went on to explain that she will continue posting throwback photos from her time on the show, and couldn’t be more thankful for her costars and for the fans. “For the portion of our family that did appear in these photos … congratulations, you look great and I love you,” she wrote. “I only wish I had been given the opportunity to have said it to your faces. Such a shame.”

Shipp, 63, also took to Instagram to share a photo of the EW reunion, Photoshopping himself and Humes in.

The reunion included the original four cast members, as well as Mary Beth Peil (Grams), Kerr Smith (Jack), Meredith Monroe (And) and Busy Philipps (Audrey). Oddly enough, both Humes and Shipp starred in more episodes (93 and 83, respectively) than Monroe and Philipps (69 and 46).

In January, Us Weekly spoke to Humes about her time on the show, and she shared that she was very eager to get the cast back together.

“Everybody talks about, ‘Oh is there gonna be a reunion? Is there gonna be a convention? Is there a way to bring everybody back together again?’ Some say too many people are dead and yada, yada, yada. But in my mind, I have this thought that there’s a way to suspend your disbelief where everyone can get the happily ever after,” she said at the time. “I’m just putting it out there into the universe because I’m harboring a little secret idea and we’ll see what happens!”

Dawson’s Creek is currently streaming on Hulu.

