Could Dawson’s Creek really return without Michelle Williams? Well, the answer is no. Her character, Jen Lindley, was killed off in the 2003 finale, and since she was a part of the original cast with Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson, it’d be hard to do a reboot without her.

“I’m dead!” Williams, 37, said addressing the possibility of a revival during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Jackson added: “We can’t! We murdered someone!”

However, Kerr Smith, who played Jen’s best friend Jack, has an idea. “You can play your child that we’re raising, that’s now grown up. So you’re in,” he suggested. After Jen’s death in the finale, Jack and his boyfriend, Doug Witter (played by Dylan Neal), adopted Jen’s daughter Lily.

“It’d have to be a reinvention of sorts,” Van Der Beek, 41, noted. Since the show was created in 1998, life is very different now compared to how things were then, Holmes, 39, added. “What I love about this show is that it existed at a time pre-social media, pre-internet, and it was nostalgic when we were shooting it. So I really like it where it is.”

Creator Kevin Williams agreed, saying that the show was his way of expressing how he felt at that time. “I don’t know what I could emotionally bring to the table,” he said, adding he’s open to see a recreation. “I can’t wait for someone else to do it. I don’t think it’s going to be me. But I’ll be happy to watch it!”

Dawson’s Creek originally ran on The WB from 1998 to 2003 on The WB. It is currently streaming on Hulu.

