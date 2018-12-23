Mother and son reunite! Dawson’s Creek alum James Van Der Beek celebrated the holidays with his onscreen mom, Mary-Margaret Humes — and his whole clan of children.

“If you played my mom on TV for six years… you can bring my kids cookies before lunch and get away with it,” Van Der Beek, 41, captioned a picture of Humes, his wife, Kimberly, and the couple’s five children on Instagram on Sunday, December 23, along with the hashtags #AsLongAsYouHideSomeForMe #DawsonsCreek.

Humes, 64, echoed her TV son’s sentiments on her Instagram earlier that same day. “The BEST EVER start to Christmas vacation … an early morning visit with the @vanderjames @vanderkimberly clan sharing love and making memories,” she captioned a series of five photos, which featured the actress with the Pose star, his youngest child, daughter Gwendolyn, 6 months, and his eldest child, daughter Olivia, 8. “#dawsonscreek 💞family then and now,” she added. (Van Der Beek and his spouse are also parents of son Joshua, 6, daughter Annabel, 4, and daughter Emilia, 2.)

Van Der Beek, who played leading man Dawson Leery on the hit ’90s teen drama from 1998 to 2003, reunited with costars Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson earlier this year to celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary, with all four appearing on group and individual covers of Entertainment Weekly. Humes was not invited.

“OK, so let me get this off my chest as the initial hurt has subsided just a bit,” Humes wrote in an Instagram post soon after the shoot made headlines. “I send an enormous amount of love and shout outs to the thousands of followers messages and love that both [Van Der Beek’s onscreen dad, John Wesley Shipp] and I have read about being left out of @entertainmentweekly ‘s #dawsonscreek ‘reunion’ photos.”

She continued: “This was their choice … not ours … it was done behind our backs and we both were literally blindsided by it when we woke up yesterday in NYC and LA. We both did a short telephone interview after the fact, but were never told about the reunion.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!