



No TV here! Michelle Williams had a huge night at the 2019 Emmy Awards, taking home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series. However, that doesn’t mean she watches television!

“She truly is a person who doesn’t have a television,” Busy Philipps, who attended the Sunday, September 22, ceremony as her BFF’s date, told Entertainment Tonight at the show. “You know how people say that and you’re like, ‘Yeah, you do’…”

Williams, 39, then chimed in: “We had to get it working tonight so that my daughter could watch the Emmys.” The actress shares 13-year-old daughter Matilda with the late Heath Ledger; the Brooklyn native dedicated her win to Matilda.

Not only does Williams not own a television, she also doesn’t keep up with what’s going on in some of her costars’ lives. James Van Der Beek, who was also in attendance to support the FX series Pose, has been crushing it on Dancing With the Stars; while Philipps, 40, who also appeared on Dawson’s Creek for the last two seasons, raved over him, Williams had no idea he was on it.

“I can’t wait to see this,” she said. Philipps then turned to her to friend. “He’s on Dancing With the Stars. Did you not know that?” she asked. The Fosse/Verdon star quickly responded, “No!” and the Cougar Town alum admitted, “OK, I should have told you.”

Van Der Beek, 42, came out swinging at the start of season 28 of the ABC competition show; during the first week, he and partner Emma Slater landed in first place with a score of 21/30 for their tango.

In addition to his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and three of his five children supporting him during the premiere, one of his Dawson’s Creek costars was also in attendance. Mary-Margaret Humes, who portrayed Dawson’s mom on the WB series, cheered on her TV son on the September 16 episode.

“He SLAYED it! #tango highest score of the night. #dawsoncreek #extendedfamily I could not love them more,” she wrote on Instagram following his dance.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m ET.

