



Philipps, 40, dished on accompanying her former Dawson’s Creek costar, 39, to the award show following Williams’ split from Phil Elverum earlier this year.

“I’m Michelle’s date, of course, and she said she’s getting from texts from people, ‘Who’s going with you to the Emmys? Busy’s in New York!’ And she said, ‘Well, she’s flying back.’ So I’m leaving tonight,” the This Will Only Hurt a Little author told Us Weekly at the 2019 Bustle Rule Breaker event in NYC on Saturday, September 21.

Philipps went on to share the timeline of her jam-packed Emmy morning. “I have my final dress fitting at 8.30 in the morning. I’m working out at 9.30, I’m getting my nails done at 11. I’m probably going to touch up the pink in my hair at some point,” she said. “I don’t know when I’m showering? I guess that’s right after I work out. And then I’m getting ready at normal time for hair and makeup.”

The Cougar Town alum told Us she feels “lucky” to be Williams go-to date. (Williams is nominated for Lead Actress for her role as Gwen Verdon in the FX series Fosse/Verdon.)

“Michelle’s been nominated for some pretty big awards over the years and we’ve got our routine down,” she shared. “I’ve been so happy to be by her side for all of it and especially for this year with this Emmy nomination for Fosse/Verdon, I’m incredibly proud of the work that she did in this project. I’m hoping that she gets an Emmy. I just think her performance is so beautiful.”

The joyous occasion comes five months after Us confirmed that Williams and Elverum, 41, split less than one year after secretly tying the knot in July 2018. The Greatest Showman star revealed the news of her nuptials during an interview with Vanity Fair, sharing the former couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the Adirondacks.

In attendance for their celebration were Williams’ daughter, Matilda, 13, whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger. The Dark Knight actor died at age 28 of an accidental drug overdose in January 2008.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!