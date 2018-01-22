Busy Philipps, Jake Gyllenhaal and more celebrities remembered Heath Ledger — who was found dead in his New York apartment on January 2008 after an accidental overdose — on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Philipps, who is best friends with Ledger’s former partner, Michelle Williams, posted an emotional video on her Instagram Story after hearing “Time to Pretend” by MGMT in the car. The late actor and Williams welcomed daughter Matilda, now 12, in October 2005.

“I was just driving and I was thinking about my friend Heath who died 10 years ago and this song came on, ‘Time to Pretend,’” Philipps said in her story on Monday, January 22. “It came out after he passed away and I remember when it came out, because it made me think of him. I just thought he would have liked this song. And for some reason, every time I hear this song … it’s weird.”

Gyllenhaal opened up about his friend and Brokeback Mountain costar to E! News a the premiere of his film Wildlife at the Sundance Film Festival.

“Friendship can’t be explained in a sound bite or can it in three-minute interview and those who can do it I find sort of odd. I happen to not be one of those people,” Gyllenhaal said on Monday. “I think Heath meant a lot to a lot of people, the people who were fans and the people who saw his work and were moved by his work and the people who knew him as a person … He was just an incredible force and is still missed.”

Naomi Watts, who dated the Ledger from 2002 to 2003, took to Instagram to pay tribute.

“Thinking about this beautiful soul today. 10 years ago he left this world,” Watts wrote on Monday. “He was a true original. Heart always on his sleeve, with the most powerful charisma, strength, humor and talent. I will never forget his gentle spirit. ❤️ #heathledger 📷 @wattsupphoto.”

Actress and model Lily Cole, who starred alongside Ledger in his last movie, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, remembered him on Instagram as well: “I can’t believe it’s ten years since the world lost this most beautiful spirit. Heath was so funny, so kind, free minded and creative, playful, so generous and a hundred other positives. I feel lucky to have known him, and join the list of so many who miss him.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!