The long-awaited season 28 of Dancing With the Stars has arrived! The mystery partners were revealed during the Monday, September 16, premiere and the drama began from moment one.

Making headlines earlier in the day, Christie Brinkley had to leave the show after breaking her arm during rehearsals. While the model, 65, had been practicing for three weeks with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook stepped in with three days to rehearse the foxtrot to “Uptown Girl,” the song that Christie called her “theme song.” (Christie starred in her Billy Joel’s music video in 1983. She two married two years later, but split in 1994.)

Ahead of the premiere, the Christie Brinkley Authentic Skincare founder shared an emotional post on Instagram about her injury. “I just broke my arm into a 1000 pieces requiring surgery with a metal plate and screws to hold my arm together. Only something like that cold stop me from continuing to dance with my wonderful coach. I was having a blast,” she wrote next to a photo of her 21-year-old daughter in her leotard. In fact, her daughter fit perfectly in the leotard she had been wearing.

During the episode, the video of her injury was shown and the iconic model cheered on her daughter from the audience wearing a large cast.

Despite her lack of practice time, Sailor impressed judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tunoli and Len Goodman. That said, that wouldn’t be an easy task this season. All three judges definitely had higher standards this season and it showed in the scoring. The lowest score of the night was an 11(!) while the highest was a 21.

See the full list of partners below, then scroll through the gallery for the full list of scores. Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov

Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson

Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke

Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater