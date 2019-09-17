‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 28 Partners Revealed





In this together! ABC revealed which pro dancer would be paired up with which celebrity during the Monday, September 16, premiere of Dancing With the Stars.

For the past 27 seasons, when the celebrities are announced, the partners are, too. However, the network wanted to switch things up this time around.

“We wanted to do something a little different this year,” executive producer Andrew Llinares said in August. “After 27 seasons it’s tough. We want to keep the show fresh for you guys. We just thought it would be kind of fun to to hold off on revealing the partners. … I think it’s a fun little twist.”

While pro dancers Artem Chigvintsev and Sharna Burgess were not asked to return for season 28, the show is bringing in two new dancers and many familiar faces.

Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatroyd, Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy and Witney Carson will return; new pro Pasha Pashkov also joined.

Here is the full list of who’s dancing with who:

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov

Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson

Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke

Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

