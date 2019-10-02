Tyler Cameron Teases He ‘May Be Single’ — Did He Split From Gigi Hadid?

Playing coy? Tyler Cameron stepped behind the bar on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, October 1, but he still spilled some tea.

“I may be single,” the former Bachelorette star, 26, shared with guests Jenny McCarthy and Gina Kirschenheiter and host Andy Cohen during the Bravo late-night show. He later said that he’s interested in dating a “normal girl.”

Cameron, 26, recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight, revealing that despite spending a ton of time with Gigi Hadid after The Bachelorette wrapped, they are “just friends.”

“Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly. We have a great time together,” he said last month, before adding that he wasn’t dropping the L-word just yet. “[I’m] in love with myself!”

The model, 24, and the reality star first hung out in August and have been spotted around New York City multiple times since. He also attended Hadid’s grandmother Ans van den Herik’s funeral in the Netherlands in September.

Cameron, who came in second on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, explained that wanted to keep his relationships out of the public eye.

“I’m at the point where I don’t really want to talk about my relationships. I’ve dated publicly, so … I’m trying to date privately,” he told ET. He added that while they’re both models, he and Hadid have no plans to collaborate professionally. “She’s a little bit more big-time than I am. She’s pretty good at what she does.”

On Tuesday, Cameron officially moved into his new New York apartment, documenting the process all over social media. “It’s been real, it’s been fun, but it ain’t been real fun,” he said in an Instagram video while moving furniture.

Before he started seeing Hadid, Cameron spent the night with Brown days after the Bachelorette reunion aired and she asked her runner-up on a date.

