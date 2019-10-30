



“Fall down 7 times, get up 8!” the Florida native, 26, commented on the former Bachelorette’s emotional Tuesday, October 29, Instagram post about the “defeating” feedback she got on the ABC show. “You got this HB. Be where your feet are and enjoy the ride. You’re doing amazing.”

Brown, 25, opened up about the pressure she felt as a DWTS season 28 contestant in the lengthy social media post, writing, “I came into this experience a little broken and confused — more than I’ve shared. Every day has brought its challenges with my past, my fears, and the uncomfortableness of opening myself up again to be judged on something VERY scary like learning a new skill to perform each week. Last night was really defeating for me and a lot of suppressed emotions started to surface from this amazing, but grueling experience.”

The Alabama native went on to write, “I can take criticism and understand hard work … and I also know that my attitude has to change to rise above this slump I’m in. But this is real life. These are real emotions. It’s okay to be grateful and positive, while also acknowledging the hard days we all have. It’s so important to think positively, but it’s also important to acknowledge and feel all the feels. This pressure to pretend is not good for anyone. That’s how this crazy cycle of perfectionism continues to exist in a lot of us.”

Brown cried “a lot offstage” after filming Monday’s episode, a source told Us Weekly exclusively. The tears came after the 2018 Miss Alabama USA was told her dancing was “disconnected” from her emotions.

“I need you to give your heart,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba explained to the Bachelor alum. “We want to see layers that nobody has seen before and I know it’s hard to do but, I swear, if you open up and let it go raw out here, we will be here for you.”

Brown’s dancing partner, Alan Bersten, agreed, saying, “Hannah is incredible but she’s a bit insecure and I’ve been working so hard to get it. She has no reason to be insecure. She is such a beautiful, hardworking person.”

Last week, Cameron, who finished as runner-up on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, told Us exclusively that he is voting for his ex on DWTS. “Of course I want her to win,” the general contractor told Us. “She looks like she’s having a blast. It looks so much fun. She’s killing it.”

