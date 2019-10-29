Halloween came early on the Monday, October 28, episode of Dancing With the Stars! Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli got into the spooky spirit with their costumes but kept their spirits high, giving out some of the top scores of the season. The couples danced to Halloween classics, including “Time Warp,” “Monster Mash,” Donna Summer’s “Bad Girls,” Chris Issak’s “Wicked Game,” Annie Lennox’s “I Put a Spell on You” and Ava Max’s “Sweet but Psycho.”

The night was a big one for high scores, but still, no 10s have been given out. Hannah Brown felt stronger than ever with her jazz routine, but Carrie Ann said that “something was lacking” with her.

“You are disconnected from the movements. I need you to give your heart. You look and then you look away. You’re not really staying in it,” she told the shocked reality star. “It’s almost like there’s a bit of shyness in you; you almost close off to the dance. I want you to stay open. We want to get to know you through the dance. We want to see layers that nobody has seen before and I know it’s hard to do but, I swear, if you open up and let it go raw out here, we will be here for you.”

Her partner, Alan Bersten, then surprised everyone by agreeing with Carrie Ann. “I think, honestly, it’s so accurate,” he said. “Hannah is incredible but she’s a bit insecure and I’ve been working so hard to get it. She has no reason to be insecure. She is such a beautiful, hardworking person.”

In addition to their solo numbers, the pairs were split into two teams for group dances, chosen by random. James Van Der Beek, Ally Brooke, Lauren Alaina and Hannah made up Team Trick, performing first. “My admiration for you celebrities is incredible,” he added. Bruno said the dance was both dramatic and elegant. The group scored a 27.

Team Treat, made up of Karamo, Kel Mitchell, Sean Spicer and Kate Flannery, went next and put on a “nightmarishly entertaining” routine, Bruno said. Carrie Ann joked, “Sean almost caught up!” They scored a 24.

After adding together the judges’ scores from both the individual dances and group dance were combined with the fans’ voting, Karamo and Kate landed in the bottom two. The judges were not happy with the results; Carrie Ann said they were evenly matched but she saved Karamo. Bruno saved Kate. Len then had to make the decision. After he said neither pair deserved to be there, he saved Kate and Karamo and Jenna Johnson were eliminated.

