The pressure was on during the Monday, October 21, episode of Dancing With the Stars! Len Goodman seemed to be in a bit of a better mood, while he judged alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. While the dancers were tougher during week six, the emotions were running high.

Hannah Brown broke down after Disney night, since her parents were in the audience. “I just miss being on my couch with my mom and my daddy, watching a movie, playing with my dogs. I kinda miss the simplicity of home,” she cried to Alan Bersten during rehearsal.

The former Bachelorette also admitted she’s having a tough time adjusting to the west coast. “A piece of my heart will always be in Alabama. I really miss that sense of community and family that I had,” she said. “I don’t know if L.A. truly feels like home just yet.”

Her parents came to rehearsal to visit and Alan told them that his partner “was the most hardworking person” he had ever gotten met. After their routine — a samba to Carrie Underwood‘s “Southbound” — she felt closer to her family than ever. “This year has been so crazy for me,” she told Erin Andrews. “It’s good to have some reminders of home.”

Karamo also had an emotional night, revealing his broken relationship with his father. “When I was 17 going on 18, I told him I was gay. Our relationship ended,” the Queer Eye star revealed. However, his dad reached out years later and apologized — and Karamo invited him to watch this week’s dance. “I feel like this is an opportunity where I could really shine. I’m not gonna lie, I’m nervous.”

He met up with his dad ahead of his routine and his dad agreed to meet his fiancé, director Ian Jordan. “Ever since birth, Ive always wanted for you to be successful,” his dad told him.

After he danced, the Real World alum told Erin that the show has really influenced him. “Usually I’m helping other people find their emotions,” he said. “This whole process has been therapeutic for me.”

Later, Lauren Alaina broke down over the anniversary of her step-father, Sam’s death. “We found out he had cancer in April and he died in October. It was really fast. Sam was 47. It destroyed me,” she shared. Her mom flew out for the performance, and the pair walked on the beach beforehand. While there, Lauren broke down in tears. “That song has brought so much healing to me,” her mom told her.

The American Idol alum revealed that Sam opened his eyes hours before he died and explained heaven to her family. She wrote “The Other Side” about that experience. Gleb Savchenko choreographed the routine to be as if she was talking to her step-father.

When it came time for the results, the bottom two couples were revealed: Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy and Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber. Carrie Ann and Bruno both chose to save Ally and Sasha and everyone — especially Brinkley-Cook was left in tears.

Scroll through the gallery below for a break down of all the dances of the night.