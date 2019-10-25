



Team Hannah! Tyler Cameron revealed he’s supported former Bachelorette Hannah Brown throughout the current season of Dancing With the Stars. The 26-year-old model spoke to Us Weekly about the status of his friendship with Brown, 25, at the grand opening of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday, October 24.

Cameron revealed he’s been keeping up with the dancing competition and has dialed in to vote for the former Miss Alabama and her professional parter Alan Bersten. “Of course I want her to win,” the former Bachelorette front-runner told Us. “She looks like she’s having a blast. It looks so much fun. She’s killing it.”

The Florida native was one of the final three contestants on season 15 of The Bachelorette, losing out to country singer Jed Wyatt. Brown and Wyatt, 25, ended up calling off their engagement shortly after the season ended. In September, Cameron admitted to Entertainment Tonight that the popular ABC franchise had offered him the lead role on the upcoming 24th season of The Bachelor, but he turned them down. The role of Bachelor ultimately went to his former competitor, Peter Weber.

“Where I was at in my life … I just didn’t think it was where I wanted to be,” Cameron said at the time. “My heart wasn’t in it.”

The general contractor also revealed to Us on Thursday that while he doesn’t see himself on the dating competition again, he would be totally open to going after the mirrorball trophy on DWTS.

“They have not reached out to me yet … I’m waiting on that call,” Cameron joked, confidently noting that it would be an easy win. “You’ve seen my moves on TV.”

Cameron has stayed busy since filming the reality series. He was spotted leaving Brown’s Los Angeles apartment after she asked him out for drinks on the live season finale of The Bachelorette. Cameron was later rumored to be dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. The two began seeing each other in August but sources recently confirmed to Us that Cameron is now single and not worried about dating again anytime soon.