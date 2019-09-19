Love is about to take flight, but are all of the members of Bachelor Nation onboard? Mike Johnson, Dylan Barbour and more spoke out after Peter Weber was named the Bachelor for season 24.

ABC made the announcement at the season 6 Bachelor in Paradise reunion, which aired on Tuesday, September 17.

“I feel so grateful,” Peter said after Chris Harrison brought out the leading man. “I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me, and I know it’s going to. … I was wired for that entire flight. It was crazy. And I [couldn’t] tell anyone [because] it was my secret.”

The following day, the 28-year-old pilot discussed his new role on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I just lost my mind, I just started going crazy,” he recalled to Ellen DeGeneres about getting the photo call from producers. “The funny part was, I had to fly a red-eye that night from Burbank to Atlanta for my job. I was, like, ‘I’ve got to bring this down again. I’ve got to focus.’”

Peter, who competed for Hannah Brown’s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette, added that he’s ready to find love.

“I’m just ready to immerse myself in this journey and hopefully come out with fiancée at the end,” he explained. “I’ve been moving on and I don’t know that I’ll ever completely lose all that love in my heart for her, and I kind of hope I don’t, because that will show me what I had was true and it was real … But, I’m ready to move on and I’m ready to find my girl, and I’m very hopeful this is going to work out.”

Fellow season 15 contestants Mike and Tyler Cameron were also in the running earlier this summer. Tyler, for his part, was seemingly not an option anymore after he started seeing supermodel Gigi Hadid.

“[Gigi] is ‘really into’ [Tyler],” an insider told Us last month after the twosome were spotted together all over New York City.

Mike, meanwhile, made it clear he was down to become the first black Bachelor ever. He has, however, found comfort with singer Demi Lovato.

“Demi Lovato and I went on a date,” he told Entertainment Tonight after the pair were spotted flirting on social media. “The woman is quite astounding and amazing. … When Demi and I are together, it’s laughter and we talk about real s—t. Like, she’s a down-to-earth woman and I respect it so much. And she’s just a really humble, really cool, really fun, down-to-earth person.”

The Bachelor returns to ABC Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET.

