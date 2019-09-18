



Prepare for turbulence! Viewers were excited when it was announced that Peter Weber is set to be the next Bachelor, but there was one person who was more thrilled than anyone — the pilot himself.

“I just lost my mind, I just started going crazy,” Weber, 28, recalled to Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday, September 18, of getting a phone call from a show producer with the news. “The funny part was, I had to fly a red-eye that night from Burbank to Atlanta for my job. I was, like, ‘I’ve got to bring this down again. I’ve got to focus.’”

He added: “But I was wired for that entire flight. It was crazy. And I [couldn’t] tell anyone [because] it was my secret.”

The California native — who became a fan favorite during his time on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette — went on to express his excitement for the chance to meet his soulmate.

“I’m just ready to immerse myself in this journey and hopefully come out with fiancée at the end,” Weber said before he reflected on falling in love with the former beauty pageant queen, 24, and putting those feelings behind him.

“Listen … I’ve been moving on and I don’t know that I’ll ever completely lose all that love in my heart for her, and I kind of hope I don’t, because that will show me what I had was true and it was real,” Weber explained. “But, I’m ready to move on and I’m ready to find my girl, and I’m very hopeful this is going to work out.”

Despite sharing an intimate overnight date with Brown where the two were open about intimacy that happened, Weber was left heartbroken when the Alabama native sent him home. Brown accepted a proposal from suitor Jed Wyatt, from whom she ultimately split after finding out he had a girlfriend at home when he left to film the hit ABC reality dating series.

Chris Harrison announced on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion special on Tuesday, September 17, that Weber will be the show’s next lead. During the episode, the airline professional expressed his emotions and gratitude for the opportunity and also used the platform to express how his parents set a great example for the kind of relationship he is looking for.

The Bachelor season 24 premieres on ABC January 6, 2020.

