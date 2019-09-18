



Pilot Peter for the win! Peter Weber, who came in third place on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, will be the season 24 Bachelor, Chris Harrison announced on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion special on Tuesday, September 17.

The reality star expressed how “emotional” and “grateful” he was for the opportunity. He also mentioned his parents as examples of the kind of love he wants to find.

Weber noted that Brown’s commitment to remaining “100 percent unapologetically herself” from night one until the final rose inspired him to pursue the same goal during his turn as the lead. While he acknowledged that he could make the wrong decision on his journey, he vowed to follow and trust his heart.

The California native later pointed out that he grew up minutes from Bachelor Mansion and used to try to sneak in.

Weber, 28, had been “the producers’ front-runner all along,” an insider told Us Weekly in August. He was a fan favorite during Brown’s season and earned even more attention when the former Bachelorette revealed the two had sex multiple times in a windmill during his fantasy suite date.

“I was a little dishonest about something,” the Alabama native, 24, told the audience during the Bachelorette finale in July. “Since it’s out there. I did say there was something Peter and I did twice. It was actually four times.”

After his elimination, Weber admitted that if ABC offered him the leading role, he’d jump at the opportunity.

“I would love that,” he told Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast at the time. “I’ve been through this experience, I know it works. I’ve fallen in love … So yes, if I was offered, 100 percent.”

The Bachelor will premiere on ABC in 2020.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!