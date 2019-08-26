



Peter Weber is the current front-runner to be the next Bachelor, sources tell Us Weekly.

The 28-year-old pilot from Westlake Village, California, who romanced Hannah Brown on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, has been speculated along with costars Mike Johnson and Tyler Cameron as the next lead for the hit ABC dating series.

Weber, who made it to the former beauty pageant contestant’s top three before being cut, became part of a headline-making revelation when Brown admitted that they had sex in a windmill multiple times.

“I was a little dishonest about something,” the Alabama native, 24, told the audience during the Bachelorette’s live two-night finale at the end of July. “Since it’s out there. I did say there was something Peter and I did twice. It was actually four times.”

Johnson, 31, was a fan favorite on Brown’s season before his elimination in week 7, and a source told Us earlier this month that he was “being seriously considered to be Bachelor, and producers have brought up his name a lot to potential contestants.”

The Air Force vet would be the first black Bachelor in the franchise’s 17-year history.

But a source tells Us that Weber is now the no. 1 pick. “Fans love Mike, but Peter has been the producers’ front-runner all along,” the insider said. “They also looked into how viewers responded to this year’s Bachelor in Paradise contestants.”

The source added that Cameron “has been out of the running since he started seeing Gigi Hadid.”

Brown’s runner-up was tipped to be the season 24 Bachelor until he began stepping out with the supermodel just days after he slept over at Brown’s L.A. home following the Bachelorette finale.

“If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight, which, by the way, good on him. That’s fine. If that’s what you want to do right now, I don’t blame him,” Bachelor host Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight on August 5. “He’s probably enjoying life really, really well — but that’s not someone we’re going to want to have as our Bachelor or Bachelorette. So, it’s about sincerity. It’s about where you are in your life. And if that’s where he is in his life, then he’s not the guy for us.”

