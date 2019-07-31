



has been a windmill of emotions since being left brokenhearted by Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette , and now he’s dishing on everything that went down.

The airline pilot, 27, opened up to former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky during their premiere episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on Wednesday, July 31, just one day after the season 15 finale, and reflected on the moment he thought his fate with Brown, 24, was sealed.

“I remember feeling so confident and secure right after,” Weber recalled of their fantasy suite date in which he and the former pageant queen had sex four times. “That day was amazing, the whole night, everything about our relationship I truly thought was on that next level and that was my person. So I remember going to that ceremony still feeling very confident. I had a little bit of nerves but was just feeling so good about it all.”

Weber went on to note that he went “into complete shock” and was “completely blindsided” when Brown gave her final two roses to Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron. “I didn’t even think to ask her, ‘Why, what happened?’” he said. “In that moment, my brain wasn’t processing that. It was just, ‘Wow, this is it. This is done. The relationship is over now.'”

The California native continued: “Obviously there’s true feelings there and my heart was broken at the end of this, but if that’s what she felt like she needed … that’s her call and she’s entitled to do that.”

As for Brown being so open about their sexual encounters that took place inside of a windmill, Weber explained that he wasn’t expecting her to be that vocal, but understands why she was.

“It made sense to me, honestly. There was no hard feelings there,” he said. “I understand being in a heated moment like that, things slip, and that’s exactly what happened with her. It is what it is. I’m honestly very comfortable with my sexuality and talking about sex, so I guess I’m the anti-Luke in that regard.”

As for the possibility of Weber being named the next Bachelor? “I would love that,” he gushed. “I’ve been through this experience, I know it works. I’ve fallen in love … So yes, if I was offered, 100 percent.”

Weber also got real about Wyatt’s decision to go on the show to further his music career. “To each his own,” he explained. “He had his reasons, but I also know Jed and Jed is a good person. I had a lot of talks with Jed in the house and I know his feelings for Hannah were very true and genuine. And obviously their relationship really took off and they really fell in love with each other. I 100 percent buy that … I know Jed is a great dude.”

Brown and Wyatt got engaged on the season finale of the show, but later called it quits on their relationship after the former Miss Alabama USA found out that the country singer was involved with another woman when he first came on the show.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!