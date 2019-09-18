



It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Peter Weber! After ABC named the pilot as the next Bachelor, former lead Ben Higgins opened up about what he expects from the upcoming season.

While Higgins, 30, admitted that he does not “know a ton about” Weber, 28, he told Us Weekly exclusively at the Bachelor in Paradise season 6 reunion, which aired on Tuesday, September 17, that he has high hopes.

“I think he cares. I think [from] what I’ve seen is he’s sincere, he doesn’t think too highly of himself, but he also doesn’t think too low of himself either,” Higgins said. “I think he has a good head on his shoulders. I’m excited to see where this takes him.”

As someone who has not only been the Bachelor but also watched and analyzed the past few seasons, the “Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast” cohost feels he knows what the franchise needs next.

“All I want in a Bachelor and Bachelorette is somebody that’s 1. excited to find somebody potentially, and 2. somebody who’s willing to open up their life to us as viewers, and 3. [someone who] is wise in their decision-making,” he told Us. “I think [Peter] matches all of those categories.”

Higgins called Weber a “great choice,” but he also would have been on board with fan favorite Mike Johnson. “I don’t think they could have gone wrong,” he told Us.

Bachelor Nation was introduced to Weber when he competed for Hannah Brown’s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette earlier this year. He made headlines for having sex with the former beauty pageant queen, 24, four times in a windmill during their fantasy suite date. Weber finished in third place.

The Bachelor season 23 premieres on ABC January 6, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!