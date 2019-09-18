Mike Johnson Shades Peter Weber After Being Passed Over as the Bachelor





If given the chance, Mike Johnson believes he could have bested Peter Weber’s windmill sex count with Bachelorette Hannah Brown. The Bachelor in Paradise alum shaded his former costar after the pilot was announced as the next Bachelor.

“I’m in better shape and my stamina is longer and that’s where it lies,” Johnson quipped during a Wednesday, September 18, interview with Extra. However, he added, “For what they are trying to capture, Pete gives them.”

Weber, 28, made headlines in July after Brown, 24, revealed they had sex in the fantasy suite twice. The former Miss Alabama USA later confessed that the correct tally was four times.

The 31-year-old reality star expressed his interest in the leading role for season 24 but did not seem too discouraged by the network’s decision to go with Weber. “I would 100 percent have accepted being the Bachelor if they had chosen me,” he admitted. “I think I would have made a really good Bachelor. I would have been the first black Bachelor, as well as the first veteran Bachelor. ABC made a great choice with Peter — that’s who they decided to go with. I’m a phenomenal man and still am. The point of going on The Bachelorette was to find love, and that opportunity is still there for me.”

Johnson remains optimistic about his shot at romance too. “Hopefully I find love prior to [the next Bachelor being selected], but if I am single next year, we will see what happens,” he said.

The TV personality acknowledged that he “wasn’t in the best of spirits for maybe 17 minutes” after being passed over, but “I’m going to stay smiling.”

Johnson and Weber competed for Brown’s affection during season 15 of The Bachelorette. The California native confirmed his role as the new Bachelor during the Tuesday, September 17, finale of Bachelor in Paradise.

The portfolio manager tried his hand at love again on Bachelor in Paradise season 6 but came up short. He has since been linked to Demi Lovato after the pair flirted on Instagram and were reportedly spotted on a date in Beverly Hills earlier this month. According to an insider, the two are “enjoying getting to know each other” and “seem to have a lot in common.”

Brown, for her part, played coy about her role in setting up the pair. “Mike and I still have a great relationship, and Demi has been so supportive of me,” the Dancing With the Stars contestant told Us Weekly on Monday, September 16. “So, I mean, they’re both great humans, and if they’re into each other, then that’s great.”

