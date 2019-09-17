When one rose wilts, another 33 bloom. ABC announced the contestants for the upcoming 24th season of The Bachelor on Tuesday, September 17, and former stars are already forming opinions!

Fans of the series have also weighed in on the new cast via Twitter.

“Can’t wait to be self-conscious all season seeing as every single girl on season 24 are PERFECT #TheBachelor,” one user wrote.

A second person tweeted their best guess for the final four. “Ok since we’re doing this: My Top 4 based on little but how cute/nice they look in these terrible photos. Also THIS blonde one is Canadian, so I’ll give her the edge. 🌹#TheBachelor #BachelorNation #BachelorInParadise,” the fan explained, sharing photos of Mykenna D., Maurissa G. Hannah Ann S., and Jasmine N.

“Sarah Coffin is kind of adorable and that’s about all I have to say about that,” a third tweeter said. “Could see her going far. #TheBachelor.”

Viewers will have to wait until the Bachelor in Paradise season 6 reunion, which airs on ABC Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, to find out who the new suitor is. Sources previously told Us Weekly that Tyler Cameron, Mike Johnson and Peter Weber were the front-runners to be the lead.

Tyler, however, is seemingly out of the running after he started seeing model Gigi Hadid last month.

“If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight, which, by the way, good on him. … He’s probably enjoying life really, really well — but that’s not someone we’re going to want to have as our Bachelor or Bachelorette,” host Christ Harrison told Entertainment Tonight in August. “So, it’s about sincerity. It’s about where you are in your life. And if that’s where he is in his life, then he’s not the guy for us.”

The Bachelor season 24 premieres on ABC in 2020.

Scroll through to see Bachelor Nation’s reactions to the new contestants: