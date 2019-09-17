Which woman will win the Bachelor’s heart? Well, it’s tough to say since ABC shared 33 contestant photos for season 24 of The Bachelor, but haven’t yet revealed the suitor himself. Host Chris Harrison will announce that news during the Tuesday, September 17, Bachelor in Paradise reunion.

However, longtime fans of the series — and Bachelor Nation — have revealed their top pics. Tyler Cameron, Mike Johnson and Peter Weber were front-runners in the competition, sources previously told Us Weekly. Mike, 31, would be the first African American Bachelor and the first Air Force vet. However, he may have found love on Paradise. That will also be revealed during Tuesday’s reunion.

“I’m so on board. I think Mike’s a great guy, so that would be really awesome to see, like, a person of color as the Bachelor,” Bachelor alum Demi Burnett recently told Us Weekly. Bibiana Julian agreed, telling Us, “Mike Johnson, he’s my No 1.”

However, Peter the 28-year-old pilot is also a huge fan favorite. He made the audience swoon when he came in third on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, and ultimately has been “the producers’ front-runner all along,” an insider told Us in August. “They also looked into how viewers responded to this year’s Bachelor in Paradise contestants.”

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood had a very specific reason for hoping Peter became the suitor: “I still want Peter to be Bachelor because Cass [Randolph] said he was cute. So let’s get him off the market.”

Tyler Cameron, Brown’s runner-up was also in the running, but that pretty much disappeared after he began dating Gigi Hadid. “If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight, which, by the way, good on him. That’s fine. If that’s what you want to do right now, I don’t blame him,” Harrison, 48, told Entertainment Tonight last month. “He’s probably enjoying life really, really well — but that’s not someone we’re going to want to have as our Bachelor or Bachelorette. So, it’s about sincerity. It’s about where you are in your life. And if that’s where he is in his life, then he’s not the guy for us.”

Scroll through the gallery below to meet the women vying for the next Bachelor. Then tune in for the announcement on Tuesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.