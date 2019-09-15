Bachelorette’s Mike Johnson Likes Demi Lovato Bikini Pic Amid Dating Rumors





Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson liked a sexy bikini pic Demi Lovato posted on Instagram on Saturday, September 14, amid rumors the pair are dating.

“No photoshop pls & thank u,” the 27-year-old singer captioned a mirror selfie. “Also big thanks to @izabelag4 & @maremareswimw for my new fav bikini… y’all know my thing for leopard print bikinis and now of course lime green.”

It’s not the first time Johnson, 31 — who competed for Hannah Brown’s heart on the most recent season of The Bachelorette — has reacted to one of Lovato’s posts. Earlier this month, he commented on another unedited bikini pic the singer shared in a post about body positivity.

“Look at me like that again love yaself ,” Johnson wrote.

The social media interaction came as E! reported that the Air Force veteran and the former Disney Channel star recently went on a date.

“It’s been going well,” a source told E!. “They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other.”

Hollywood Life reported that the pair were spotted on a date at LaScala in Beverly Hills on Friday, September 13. A source told the website that they “looked happy” and “Demi couldn’t stop laughing,” as they enjoyed a meal at the restaurant.

The sighting comes after Lovato publicly flirted with Johnson during season 15 of the ABC hit.

Lovato posted messages admiring the Texas native and after Brown sent him home, she suggested that they should date.

“Mike I accept your rose,” she wrote in July. “IM RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO.”

After his elimination, Johnson posted a message to his “future wife” on Twitter.

“Girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections,” he wrote. “Where u hiding.”

Johnson told Us later that month that he would definitely date Lovato. “I’m flirting with her too. Tell her, ‘What’s up, baby?’” Johnson told Us exclusively at the “Men Tell All” taping. “I would definitely take her out for an initial date, yeah. 100 percent not scared about it at all. I would be like, ‘Oh my God! Girl, come here.’”

