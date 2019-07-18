Demi Lovato may get Mike Johnson’s final rose after all! The Bachelorette season 15 contestant is down to keeping flirting with the pop star.

“I’m flirting with her too. Tell her, ‘What’s up, baby?’” Johnson told Us Weekly exclusively at the Men Tell All taping. “I would definitely take her out for an initial date, yeah. 100 percent not scared about it at all. I would be like, ‘Oh my God! Girl, come here.’”

The 26-year-old Grammy nominee professed her love for Johnson while watching the ABC dating series earlier this month.

“Mike I accept your rose,” Lovato wrote on her Instagram Story after the 31-year-old portfolio manager was eliminated by Brown. “IM RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO.”

In second video taken in front of her TV while Johnson was on the screen, the “Give Your Heart a Break” singer yelled, “Swing me, kiss me, boo boo!”

Fans were quick to ship Lovato and Johnson together after watching her posts. Other viewers of the ABC dating series, however, want Johnson to be the next Bachelor.

“It makes me feel awesome, I’m not gonna lie about it,” he told Us about fans’ #MikeforBachelor campaign. “It puts a smile on my face to know that people want me to find the love that I want so dearly. That’s how it makes me feel. I’m like super humble in the sense of I, like, shy it down quite often, but being completely transparent, it makes me feel amazing that people would even consider that for me.”

Johnson added that his ideal woman is “a mix between Rachel McAdams in The Notebook and Rihanna.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

