The Bachelorette’s Mike Johnson may not have ended up with Hannah Brown, but there is another famous face who has him on her radar: Demi Lovato!

The singer, 26, provided hilarious commentary about her love for the portfolio manager, 31, on her Instagram Stories throughout season 15, so it did not come as a surprise to her 72.9 million followers when she was devastated over Brown, 24, sending him home on the Monday, July 1, episode.

“Mike I accept your rose,” Lovato wrote in one post. In another video taken in front of her TV while Johnson was on the screen, she shouted, “Swing me, kiss me, boo boo!”

The San Antonio, Texas, native has not responded to the Grammy nominee’s public displays of affection, though he did sent out a tweet to his “future wife” on Monday night.

“Girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections,” he wrote. “Where u hiding.”

Jus saying, my future wife though🌹girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding👀 — Mike Johnson (@themikejohnson3) July 2, 2019

Naturally, Lovato’s fans, collectively known as the Lovatics, flooded Johnson’s Twitter feed with messages about how he should date consider dating the pop star.

“The talented Demi is waiting for you on her Instagram,” one fan wrote in response to the reality star’s tweet. Another Twitter user sent a GIF of Lovato with the caption, “She’s waiting for you.”

Some fans were more blunt with their responses, with one writing, “DEMI LOVATO WANTS YOU. YOU ARE BLESSED. GRAB THE F–KING OPPORTUNITY BC EVERY QUEEN NEEDS HER KING.”

Even the Disney Channel alum got in on the action. Over on Instagram (she does not have a Twitter account), a fan shared a screenshot of Johnson’s tweet with the caption, “It’s your chance demi.” In the comments section, Lovato wrote, “I’M RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO.

The Camp Rock actress previously dated Joe Jonas, Wilmer Valderrama, MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos and, most recently, fashion designer Henri Levy, from whom she split in March after four months.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

