Demi Lovato and Fashion Designer Henri Levy Split After 4 Months

Demi Lovato is giving her heart a break. The singer and her boyfriend, Henri Levy, have called it quits, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The news of the split comes just over four months after Lovato, 26, and the Enfants Riches Déprimé founder, 27, were first spotted together. They sparked dating rumors after enjoying a dinner date in early November 2018 at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills, where they were seen holding hands across the table and laughing throughout their meal. The next night, they grabbed coffee together.

In December, the couple were spotted kissing outside Nobu restaurant in Malibu before walking back to Levy’s Mercedes-Benz SUV. The fashion designer made their relationship Instagram official later that month when he shared a video of himself locking lips with the Grammy nominee on a private jet.

Lovato and Levy, both of whom are sober, reportedly met in rehab years before their friendship turned romantic. In late December, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the former Disney Channel star was “totally head over heels” in love with her beau, who made her feel “safe” and “not judged.”

Case in point: On Valentine’s Day, Levy called Lovato a “beautiful soul” on Instagram, adding, “I love you to the moon and back.” She surprised him with a new puppy named Ozzie to celebrate the romantic holiday.

Levy was the “Confident” singer’s first boyfriend since she was rushed to the hospital in July 2018 after suffering a near-fatal drug overdose at her Hollywood home. She was released two weeks later and checked into a rehab facility outside of California, where she sought treatment for 90 days.

Lovato previously dated Joe Jonas, Wilmer Valderrama and Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos.

Us Weekly has reached out to Lovato’s rep for comment.

