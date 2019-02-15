Expanding their family! Demi Lovato surprised her boyfriend, Henri Levy, with a very special gift for Valentine’s Day 2019 — a new puppy!

The 27-year-old Enfants Riches Déprimés designer posted a video of the adorable gray French Bulldog, which he referred to as Ozzie, on his private Instagram Story on Friday, February 15. “Best Valentines Day gift ever,” he captioned the clip. “[Thanks] baby @ddlovato.”

One day prior to introducing the world to Ozzie, Levy professed his love to the 26-year-old “Tell Me You Love Me” singer. He uploaded a selfie of the duo to Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to this beautiful soul @ddlovato… I love you to the moon and back,” along with a rose, a moon and a red heart emoji.

Lovato already has two dogs of her own: Batman, a black yorkipoo, and Cinderella, an adorable white pooch with ears that are partially dyed pink.

The former Disney Channel star used to be the dog mom to another white pup named Buddy, but he was tragically killed by coyotes in January 2015. Lovato got a portrait of the late canine, whom she shared with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, tattooed on her ankle late last month.

“RIP @demisbuddy I will love you forever and never forget you,” the Staying Strong author captioned an Instagram Story photo of the ink on January 30. In addition to the four-legged friend’s face, the tattoo also features the words, “Buddy was here,” in childlike handwriting.

The “Sober” songstress started dating Levy after she completed a 90-day stint in rehab following her near-fatal overdose in her L.A. home in July 2018. A source told Us Weekly in December that Lovato is “totally head over heels” for her new beau. The insider added at the time: “The fact that the two of them are both sober and have had their ups and downs in that regard is a huge deal to her.”

