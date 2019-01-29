Party! Monday, January 28, was a special day in Demi Lovato’s household — it was her adorable dog Cinderella a.k.a. Ella’s birthday!

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer, 26, celebrated the pooch, whose ears are partially dyed pink, by posting a cute video on her Instagram Story with Trap Beckham’s song “Birthday Bitch” fittingly playing in the background.

“Happy birthday Ella!!!” Lovato captioned the clip as the rapper crooned, “Two times for the birthday bitch / Three times for the birthday bitch / F—k it up if it’s your birthday, bitch,” in the background.

The Staying Strong author introduced fans to the pup in March 2017. “New baby alert,” she captioned a selfie of the pair on Snapchat. Ella, who was named after the Disney princess, joined Lovato’s family less than two years after her beloved Maltese mix, Buddy, whom she shared with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, was killed by coyotes.

“He was taken from us way too soon in a tragic accident and though I will never know why this had to happen, I do know that God only puts us through situations that we can handle,” Lovato tweeted in July 2015. “Buddy was loved by so many people and as small as he was, he made a huge impact in our lives. He truly was human in a way and we were so blessed to have him in our lives. … RIP my tiniest little nightingale, Buddy.”

A month after pooch’s passing, the former Sonny With a Chance star welcomed a black yorkipoo named Batman to her brood. “Ummm . . . guys . . . meet Batman . . . ” she wrote via Twitter on her 23rd birthday in August 2015 along with a photo of her hand next to the tiny animal.

Lovato, who left rehab in November after suffering a drug overdose earlier last year, started an Instagram page for Batman in March 2017, the same month that she got Cinderella.

