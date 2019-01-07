Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards: Vote for Best Costume!

Who says animals can’t be best dressed? While you’re awaiting the upcoming awards season red carpets to see what your favorite celebrities will be wearing, Us Weekly is gearing up to host the Petformers Awards — and the pets that are up for the Best Costume category are sure to turn just as many heads as Hollywood’s finest.

Neville (@nevillethefluffbottom) is a pint-sized Corgi who loves to shake his backside and resides in Phoenix. Neville boasts an Instagram following of more than 26,000.

Cheeto (@princesscheeto) is a stunning cat whose photos constantly challenge the status quo. Whether Cheeto is lounging in a fake Starbucks cup or posing with props, this feline is perfectly photogenic.

Sprout (@brussels.sprout) is an adorable Brussels Griffon pup who is “just trying to make it in the hustle and Brussel of NYC,” according to his Instagram bio.

Juliet (@julietthehusky) is a stunning Husky dog with piercing blue eyes. Whether paddleboarding with her owner — a Los Angeles pet photographer (@lapuppers) — or posing for gorgeous photos, Juliet’s adventures are so fun to follow on Instagram. According to her bio page, the pup is “all about that sass.”

Vote for your favorite below — and also check out the nominations for Best Performance, Best Supporting Performance and Best Ensemble. Plus, stay tuned for the full list of Petformers Awards winners!

After casting your vote, feel free to do it again (and again and again) as voting is unlimited!

