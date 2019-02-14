Professing his love. Henri Levy penned a heartfelt message to his girlfriend, Demi Lovato, on Valentine’s Day 2019.

The 27-year-old Enfants Riches Déprimés designer uploaded a selfie of the duo to his private Instagram page on Thursday, February 14, and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to this beautiful soul @ddlovato… I love you to the moon and back,” along with a rose, a moon and a red heart emoji.

The 26-year-old “Tell Me You Love Me” singer’s relationship with Levy started heating up once she completed a 90-day stint in rehab after suffering a near-fatal overdose in July 2018. A source told Us Weekly in December 2018 that the former Disney Channel star is “totally head over heels” with the fashion designer and that she feels “safe” and “not judged” when she’s with him.

The insider added: “The fact that the two of them are both sober and have had their ups and downs in that regard is a huge deal to her.”

Later that month, they made their relationship Instagram official when Levy posted an Instagram Story video of the pair kissing on a private jet. The couple were on their way to Aspen, Colorado, where they rang in the new year together.

Lovato, who sipped sparkling apple cider over the holidays, celebrated six months of sobriety late last month. The Sonny With a Chance alum celebrated the milestone with cake and called it the “best day ever.”

On New Year’s Eve 2018, the Staying Strong author reflected on how far she has come over the past several months. “So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones. Thankful for my fans, friends, family, and everyone who supported me throughout this year. God bless.”

