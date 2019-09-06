



Demi Lovato empowered women across the globe with the unedited bikini photo she posted to Instagram and got the praise of fans along the way — including The Bachelorette’s Mike Johnson!

On Thursday, September 5, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared a photo of herself in a high-waisted leopard print bikini with her right leg up looking over her shoulder. “This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited,” she started her lengthy caption.

“And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!!” the 27-year-old star continued. “I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got.”

Johnson — who was a contestant on Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette season — was one of the first to give Lovato some love in the comments section. “Look at me like that again 😏 love yaself🙌🏽,” Johnson wrote.

The praise follows Lovato and Johnson’s public flirtation during season 15 of the ABC hit. Lovato got fans excited by posting admiring messages about the 31-year-old portfolio manager from Texas in her Instagram Stories. And after Johnson was eliminated by Brown, Lovato proposed the two should date. “Mike I accept your rose,” she wrote. “IM RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO.”

Johnson also told Us he was into the idea of romancing Lovato. “I’m flirting with her too. Tell her, ‘What’s up, baby?’” Johnson told Us at the Men Tell All taping. “I would definitely take her out for an initial date, yeah. 100 percent not scared about it at all. I would be like, ‘Oh my God! Girl, come here.’”

Dozens of other bold-face names — including Ashley Graham, Hailey Baldwin, Bebe Rexha and Scooter Braun — posted positive affirmations on Lovato’s brave bikini post.

As the body-positive actress — who survived an accidental overdose in July 2018 — noted in her caption, “This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day.”

