There’s no shame in loving your body. Thankfully, more Hollywood stars than ever before are preaching that message. Model Iskra Lawrence is an outspoken advocate for body positivity, and she recently opened up to Us Weekly about her journey to self-love.

After spending many years “consumed with trying to fit one ideal,” the 28-year old Aerie model said, “I really had to go on a journey of self-discovery.” She said she realized, “It’s all in your mindset. For me, it’s realizing that my body is my home so there can’t be anything wrong with [it]. It’s mine and it was made in this way. Just got to be grateful for it, and so other people can get in that mirror and find things that you can love and value and appreciate yourself.”

Ashley Graham is another voice for body positivity in the fashion industry. “I wish that [loving yourself] was as easy as saying, ‘Here’s a magic pill,’” she recently told Us. Instead, she said, “It’s just like doing homework. You have to put in the effort. So if I want to put in the effort, my effort will be I wake up every morning and I talk to my body.”

Of course, when online trolls — or anyone, for that matter — have something negative to say about your physique, it can be hard to maintain that level of positivity. But when faced with bullies and naysayers, the women below didn’t let mean comments get them down. Instead, they stood up for themselves with clever clapbacks.

